June 5, 2025 / 7:56 AM

Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach to star in Broadway's 'Dog Day'

By Karen Butler
Jon Bernthal is set to star in a Broadway play based on the 1975 film classic "Dog Day Afternoon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jon Bernthal is set to star in a Broadway play based on the 1975 film classic "Dog Day Afternoon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach -- who both acted in FX's The Bear, have signed on to star in the new Broadway play, Dog Day Afternoon.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgis wrote the stage drama, which is based on the classic 1975 movie, written by Frank Pierson and directed by Sydney Lumet.

Al Pacino and John Cazale starred in the film, which was inspired by a true story.

"Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City -- a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation," a synopsis said.

"A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge."

The show is expected to open in the spring of 2026.

