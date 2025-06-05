Trending
June 5, 2025

'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date

By Jessica Inman
June 5 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the Frozen Broadway and West End musical, which is coming to the streamer June 20.

The trailer gives glimpses of the cast members singing hits such as "Let It Go" and "For the First Time in Forever."

West End stars Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes play Elsa and Anna in the production.

The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2018 and on West End in 2021, features 12 original songs in addition to the film favorites.

Disney's computer animated film Frozen opened in 2013 and featured the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as the orphaned royal sisters Anna and Elsa.

The movie sequel arrived in 2019.

