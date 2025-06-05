'Fallout' coming to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

1 of 3 | Ella Purnell plays Lucy MacLean in "Fallout," now streaming on Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

June 5 (UPI) -- Universal Studios announced Thursday that its Orlando, Fla., and Los Angeles theme parks will include a Fallout attraction at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. The Halloween event begins Aug. 29 in Orlando and Sept. 4 in Los Angeles.

The Fallout haunted house promises to let guests walk through Vault 33 and meet Lucy MacLean, played by Ella Purnell in the Prime Video series. Scavengers, Raiders and RAD Roaches will greet guests on the surface.

The attraction will also recreate Super Duper Mart and the T-60 armor, with appearances by Walton Goggins' character, The Ghoul, and Aaron Moten's Maximus.

Every year, Halloween Horror Nights features a new array of haunted houses based on popular movies and TV shows. Park performers recreate the celebrity characters.

Past events have included M3gan, Chucky, Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, Five Nights at Freddy's, The Exorcist and more.

A video teaser shows a living room TV set playing a '50s style nuclear safety video like the TV show, based on the video games.