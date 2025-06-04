Writers Guild Awards to return in March

June 4 (UPI) -- The Writers Guild Awards will return in March.

The Writers Guild of America announced Wednesday that the 78th annual ceremony will take place March 8, 2026, in New York City and Los Angeles, to represent the guild's East and West chapters.

The event will be broadcast live.

The awards ceremony in New York City will be held in the Edison Ballroom, while the Los Angeles event will take place at the JW Marriott.

We are excited to announce our 2026 #WritersGuildAwards Los Angeles show will be on Sunday, March 8 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live! pic.twitter.com/Sjuti3VzRB— Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) June 4, 2025

The Anora screenplay won Sean Baker an award this year, while the adaptation of Nickel Boys earned nods for RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, a press release states.

Nominations for next year's winners will be announced during the summer.