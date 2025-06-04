Trending
June 4, 2025 / 4:00 PM

Writers Guild Awards to return in March

By Jessica Inman
"Anora" writer and director Sean Baker holds his Oscar for Best Director as he arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. He was also honored by the Writers Guild of America this year. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
June 4 (UPI) -- The Writers Guild Awards will return in March.

The Writers Guild of America announced Wednesday that the 78th annual ceremony will take place March 8, 2026, in New York City and Los Angeles, to represent the guild's East and West chapters.

The event will be broadcast live.

The awards ceremony in New York City will be held in the Edison Ballroom, while the Los Angeles event will take place at the JW Marriott.

The Anora screenplay won Sean Baker an award this year, while the adaptation of Nickel Boys earned nods for RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, a press release states.

Nominations for next year's winners will be announced during the summer.

