Famous birthdays for June 4: Angelina Jolie, Bar Refaeli

1 of 2 | Angelina Jolie attends the "Eddington" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France, on May 16. The actor turns 50 on June 4. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- George III, the last British monarch to rule the American colonies, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Radio/TV personality Ruth Westheimer in 1928

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 89)

-- Musician Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 88)

-- Musician/actor Michelle Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Keith David in 1956 (age 69)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 65)

-- Musician El DeBarge in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Julie White in 1961 (age 64)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 57)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Rob Huebel in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor James Callis in 1971 (age 54)

-- Writer Joe Hill in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Theo Rossi in 1975 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 44)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 40)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame member Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 40)

-- Musician Zac Farro (Paramore) in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 34)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Hezly Rivera in 2008 (age 17)

-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 4)