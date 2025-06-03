Bryan Cranston, Katie Holmes among Tony Awards presenters

June 3 (UPI) -- Bryan Cranston and Katie Holmes are part of the star-studded lineup of Tony Award presenters.

The 78th annual Tony Awards will also see awards presented by Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Carrie Preston, Charli D'Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles and Sarah Paulson.

Cynthia Erivo will host the Tonys, while Brian Stokes Mitchell will serve as the announcer, a press release states.

This year's ceremony will also feature performances by cast members of such shows as Death Becomes Her, Real Women Have Curves, Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., Hamilton and Justin in Time.

The awards show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.