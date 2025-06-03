Trending
Entertainment News
June 3, 2025 / 10:29 AM

'Outlander's Sam Heughan to star in 'Macbeth' stage production

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Sam Heughan is set to star in "Macbeth" beginning in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Sam Heughan is set to star in "Macbeth" beginning in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Outlander actor Sam Heughan will make his Royal Shakespeare Company debut in Macbeth opposite The Crown actress Lia Williams.

Heughan, 45, described his upcoming role as a "full circle" moment on Instagram Tuesday.

"At age 18, standing on the main stage of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, playing 'spear-carrier number 2,' (essentially a glorified extra) in a production of Macbeth, I could only dream of one day playing the infamous title character," he said. "It feels full circle to be returning to the stage, after over a decade working primarily in television and film."

He portrayed Jamie Fraser opposite Caitriona Balfe on Outlander for over a decade. The show premiered on Starz in 2014.

Heughan told Deadline that after wrapping the show's finale, he was on the lookout for an exciting role.

"I've been doing Outlander for 11 years, and obviously it was brilliant, but I wanted something else. And I went to the RSC to see Edward II there, and I just felt that buzz. I sat in the auditorium and I felt that excitement, sort of the churn in my stomach as the lights went down and I was like, 'Yeah, this is the drug I'm looking for,'" he said. "And it's terrifying. And I think that's a good thing to be scared again."

Performances begin Oct. 9 at Stratford-upon-Avon's The Other Place, and wind down Dec. 6.

"Not only is Macbeth my favorite Shakespeare play: intense, immediate and unsettling, it also happens to be famously Scottish. The RSC has always been at the pinnacle of my ambition and I feel deeply honored and thankful to be working alongside some enormously talented and creative people," he said on Instagram. "The Other Place is the perfect space to create an intense, intimate production and, like lady M, we will be calling upon the spirits of the RSC's highly acclaimed past productions for their blessing."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell go on 'Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
Movies // 57 minutes ago
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell go on 'Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
June 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing the romantic fantasy film "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
June 3 (UPI) -- Drake announced his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K." tour on Tuesday, his first concerts in Britain in six years.
Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes
Movies // 1 hour ago
Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes
June 3 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed her upcoming movie "Materialists" and how her co-star Pedro Pascal takes her clothes "a lot," when she stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Jai Courtney wanted 'Dangerous Animals' killer to be fun
Movies // 5 hours ago
Jai Courtney wanted 'Dangerous Animals' killer to be fun
LOS ANGELES, June 3 (UPI) -- Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison and Josh Heuston spoke to UPI about their serial killer shark movie "Dangerous Animals," in theaters Friday.
Famous birthdays for June 3: Deniece Williams, Anderson Cooper
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 3: Deniece Williams, Anderson Cooper
June 3 (UPI) -- Musician Deniece Williams turns 74 and journalist Anderson Cooper turns 58, among the famous birthdays for June 3.
Disney cuts hundreds of jobs in television, film, corporate finance
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Disney cuts hundreds of jobs in television, film, corporate finance
June 2 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Walt Disney Co., employees, in television, film and corporate financial operations, were notified Monday that their jobs are being cut amid declining TV ratings and revenue.
'Carrie' series casts Summer Howell, Samantha Sloyan
TV // 18 hours ago
'Carrie' series casts Summer Howell, Samantha Sloyan
June 2 (UPI) -- Samantha Sloyan and Summer Howell will officially star in Prime Video's "Carrie" series, based on the Stephen King novel and adapted by Mike Flanagan.
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
June 2 (UPI) -- Jack Wagner, a singer and actor known for playing Nick Marone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" and Bill Avery on "When Calls the Heart," married singer-songwriter Michelle Wolf.
CW sports drama 'All American' renewed for eighth and final season
TV // 18 hours ago
CW sports drama 'All American' renewed for eighth and final season
June 2 (UPI) -- The CW Network announced sports drama "All American" will return for an eighth and final season in 2026.
'Death Becomes Her' cast members to perform at Tony Awards
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Death Becomes Her' cast members to perform at Tony Awards
June 2 (UPI) -- Cast members from such musicals as "Death Becomes Her" and "Real Women Have Curves" will perform during the 78th annual Tony Awards Sunday.

Trending Stories

Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting
'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025

Follow Us