Trending
Entertainment News
June 3, 2025 / 12:18 PM

PlayStation announces State of Play livestream event for Wednesday

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
PlayStation announced on Tuesday a new State of Play livestream event that will take place on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
PlayStation announced on Tuesday a new State of Play livestream event that will take place on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- PlayStation has announced a new State of Play livestream event that will feature news and updates on upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

The event begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT across PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

"Watch live for news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5. The show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe," the company said on the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation said the event will run over 40 minutes.

State of Play returns tomorrow, June 4!

Watch live at 2pm PT / 11pm CEST on YouTube and Twitch for news and updates on great games coming to PS5: play.st/45CtiNy

[image or embed]— PlayStation (@playstation.com) June 3, 2025 at 9:01 AM

PlayStation typically holds a State of Play event in May or June every year. This State of Play comes just a day before Nintendo launches its next console, the Switch 2.

PlayStation, for 2025, is set to release sequel Death Stranding 2 on June 26 and Ghost of Tsushima follow-up Ghost of Yotei on Oct. 2.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Wrong Paris' photo introduces Miranda Cosgrove rom-com
Movies // 19 minutes ago
'The Wrong Paris' photo introduces Miranda Cosgrove rom-com
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing its first glimpse of "The Wrong Paris," a new romantic comedy film starring "iCarly" alum Miranda Cosgrove.
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar
Movies // 21 minutes ago
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar
June 3 (UPI) -- Gibson announced the documentary "Lost to the Future" on Tuesday. The documentary will attempt to find a lost guitar from "Back to the Future," with Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson's help.
'The Sandman': Netflix announces Season 2 titles, bonus episode
TV // 23 minutes ago
'The Sandman': Netflix announces Season 2 titles, bonus episode
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced episode titles for the second and final season of "The Sandman," starring Tom Sturridge. Season 2 will be released in three parts in July.
Adult animated comedy 'Haunted Hotel' coming to Netflix Sept. 19
TV // 40 minutes ago
Adult animated comedy 'Haunted Hotel' coming to Netflix Sept. 19
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Haunted Hotel," an adult animated comedy series from "Rick and Morty" writer Matt Roller, will debut Sept. 19 on the streaming service.
Emily Alyn Lind tries to recall 'something terrible' in 'We Were Liars'
TV // 1 hour ago
Emily Alyn Lind tries to recall 'something terrible' in 'We Were Liars'
June 3 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a new trailer for teen drama mystery thriller "We Were Liars" on Tuesday. The series stars Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman.
'Slow Horses' Season 5 gets photo, Sept. premiere date
TV // 1 hour ago
'Slow Horses' Season 5 gets photo, Sept. premiere date
June 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a first-look photo from Season 5 of dark comedy spy drama "Slow Horses," starring Gary Oldman. The season premieres Sept. 24.
'Outlander's Sam Heughan to star in 'Macbeth' stage production
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Outlander's Sam Heughan to star in 'Macbeth' stage production
June 3 (UPI) -- "Outlander" actor Sam Heughan will make his Royal Shakespeare Company debut in "Macbeth" opposite "The Crown" actress Lia Williams.
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell go on 'Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell go on 'Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
June 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing the romantic fantasy film "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
Music // 4 hours ago
Drake announces U.K., Europe summer tour
June 3 (UPI) -- Drake announced his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K." tour on Tuesday, his first concerts in Britain in six years.
Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes
Movies // 4 hours ago
Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes
June 3 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed her upcoming movie "Materialists" and how her co-star Pedro Pascal takes her clothes "a lot," when she stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.

Trending Stories

Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting
'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025
Tyla releases 'Bliss,' first single of 2025

Follow Us