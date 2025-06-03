PlayStation announces State of Play livestream event for Wednesday

June 3 (UPI) -- PlayStation has announced a new State of Play livestream event that will feature news and updates on upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

The event begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT across PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

"Watch live for news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5. The show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe," the company said on the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation said the event will run over 40 minutes.

PlayStation typically holds a State of Play event in May or June every year. This State of Play comes just a day before Nintendo launches its next console, the Switch 2.

PlayStation, for 2025, is set to release sequel Death Stranding 2 on June 26 and Ghost of Tsushima follow-up Ghost of Yotei on Oct. 2.