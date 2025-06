Famous birthdays for June 3: Deniece Williams, Anderson Cooper

Deniece Williams arrives on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13 in New York City. The musician turns 74 on June 3. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808

-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864

-- British King George V in 1865

-- Dancer/musician Josephine Baker in 1906

-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926

-- Writer Larry McMurtry in 1936

-- Musician Curtis Mayfield in 1942

-- Actor Penelope Wilton in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Deniece Williams in 1951 (age 74)

-- Former U.S. first lady Jill Biden in 1951 (age 74)

Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Kerry King (Slayer) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor James Purefoy in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Mike Gordon (Phish) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Writer John Hodgman in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Hong Chau in 1979 (age 46)

-- Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 1980 (age 45)

-- Tennis legend Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Josh Segarra in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Lalaine Dupree in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 31)

-- Actor Louis Partridge in 2003 (age 22)