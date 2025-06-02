Trending
'Death Becomes Her' cast members to perform at Tony Awards

By Jessica Inman
The Tony Awards air Sunday. Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment
1 of 5 | The Tony Awards air Sunday. Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment

June 2 (UPI) -- Cast members from such musicals as Death Becomes Her and Real Women Have Curves will perform during the 78th annual Tony Awards Sunday.

Other shows with planned performances at the Tony Awards include Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd. and Just in Time.

Hamilton's original Broadway cast members were previously announced to perform in honor of the show's 10-year anniversary, per a press release issued in May.

Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Kelmons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Munoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene will all take the stage for that performance.

Cynthia Erivo, who stars in Wicked, will host the Tonys.

The event airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also streams for Paramount+ subscribers who have Showtime.

