Entertainment News
June 2, 2025 / 9:31 AM

Prime Video highlights 'We Were Liars' in teaser for June slate

By Jessica Inman
"We Were Liars" arrives on Prime Video June 18. Photo courtesy of Jessie Redmond/Prime Video
"We Were Liars" arrives on Prime Video June 18. Photo courtesy of Jessie Redmond/Prime Video

June 2 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing the mystery thriller We Were Liars.

The teen drama is part of the streamer's June slate of releases previewed in a video Sunday.

"Once upon a time, there was a mythical land where it was always summer," a voice says as the trailer begins.

Viewers see Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) and Gat Patil (Shubham Maheshwari) in an outdoor shower together, during an apparent beach day.

The series, adapted from E. Lockhart's novel, follows Cadence and the Liars, which is the name given to "her tight-knit inner circle," according to an official synopsis.

As the preview continues, it becomes apparent that the series is not a summer romance story after all.

"After a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide," the description reads.

Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli and David Morse also star in the series, which arrives on Prime Video June 18.

The streamer also highlighted BMF Season 4, which premieres June 6, American Thunder: NASCAR to LeMans and Deep Cover, both of which debut June 12, and Echo Valley, which arrives June 13.

Season 5 of The Chosen: Last Supper premieres June 15 and Countdown premieres June 25.

Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, lands on the streamer June 3, while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives June 17, and Nosferatu arrives June 24.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
June 2 (UPI) -- Blumhouse is teasing "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" ahead of the horror film's Dec. 5 release date. The original film and the sequel are based on the video game franchise.
Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23
TV // 1 hour ago
Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23
June 2 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the Kristen Bell-Adam Brody comedy "Nobody Wants This" is set to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23.
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
June 2 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Black Phone 2" is set to open in theaters Oct. 17.
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
LOS ANGELES, June 2 (UPI) -- "The Life of Chuck," in theaters Friday, is a beautiful and surreal tale of one man's life that touches many others.
Famous birthdays for June 2: Dana Carvey, Awkwafina
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 2: Dana Carvey, Awkwafina
June 2 (UPI) -- Comedian Dana Carvey turns 70 and musician/actor Awkwafina turns 37, among the famous birthdays for June 2.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
June 1 (UPI) -- "Lilo & Stitch" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
TV // 19 hours ago
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
June 1 (UPI) -- Acorn TV has announced it ordered Season 5 of its private detective drama, "Harry Wild."
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
Movies // 1 day ago
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its third "Knives Out" movie -- "Wake Up Dead Man" -- is to premiere on Dec. 12.
Reports: Hailee Steinfeld marries Josh Allen
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reports: Hailee Steinfeld marries Josh Allen
June 1 (UPI) -- "Hawkeye" actress Hailee Steinfeld married pro football player Josh Allen in an outdoor wedding at a resort in Ventura, Calif., Saturday, according to multiple media reports.
Famous birthdays for June 1: Nikki Glaser, Willow Shields
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 1: Nikki Glaser, Willow Shields
June 1 (UPI) -- Comedian Nikki Glaser turns 41 and actor Willow Shields turns 25, among the famous birthdays for June 1.

