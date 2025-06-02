Entertainment News
June 2, 2025 / 11:12 AM

Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cardi B shared photos with Stefon Diggs on Sunday following dating rumors. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cardi B shared photos with Stefon Diggs on Sunday following dating rumors. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Cardi B and NFL football player Stefon Diggs are making their relationship Instagram official.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared photos with Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, Sunday following dating rumors.

The second image in the collection shows Cardi B, 32, and Diggs, 31, gazing at one another on a yacht. In another video clip, Cardi B shows off hundreds of roses.

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset, for the second time in August, as she announced her pregnancy with her daughter Blossom. She previously filed divorce in 2020. In addition to Blossom, now 8 months, Cardi B and Offset share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.

Cardi B's post was met with nearly 78,000 comments of support.

"I speak on behalf of everyone when I say we love to see our girl being loved correctly and out loud," one comment reads.

Rapper Cardi B: a look back

Cardi B attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

John Cena films 'Peacemaker' Season 2 in 'hype sizzle' teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
John Cena films 'Peacemaker' Season 2 in 'hype sizzle' teaser
June 2 (UPI) -- DC Studios is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Peacemaker" Season 2, starring John Cena and Danielle Brooks.
Prime Video highlights 'We Were Liars' in teaser for June slate
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Prime Video highlights 'We Were Liars' in teaser for June slate
June 2 (UPI) -- Prime Video teased "We Were Liars," "BMF" Season 4, "Echo Valley" and more in a preview of its June slate of releases Sunday. "We Were Liars" is a teen thriller series based on the E. Lockhart novel.
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' gets poster ahead of Dec. release
June 2 (UPI) -- Blumhouse is teasing "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" ahead of the horror film's Dec. 5 release date. The original film and the sequel are based on the video game franchise.
Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23
TV // 3 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23
June 2 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the Kristen Bell-Adam Brody comedy "Nobody Wants This" is set to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23.
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Black Phone 2' to open in theaters Oct. 17
June 2 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Black Phone 2" is set to open in theaters Oct. 17.
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
Movies // 6 hours ago
Movie review: 'Life of Chuck' affirms joy in dark times
LOS ANGELES, June 2 (UPI) -- "The Life of Chuck," in theaters Friday, is a beautiful and surreal tale of one man's life that touches many others.
Famous birthdays for June 2: Dana Carvey, Awkwafina
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 2: Dana Carvey, Awkwafina
June 2 (UPI) -- Comedian Dana Carvey turns 70 and musician/actor Awkwafina turns 37, among the famous birthdays for June 2.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $63M
June 1 (UPI) -- "Lilo & Stitch" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
TV // 21 hours ago
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
June 1 (UPI) -- Acorn TV has announced it ordered Season 5 of its private detective drama, "Harry Wild."
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
Movies // 1 day ago
Third 'Knives Out' movie to premiere on Netflix Dec. 12
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its third "Knives Out" movie -- "Wake Up Dead Man" -- is to premiere on Dec. 12.

Trending Stories

Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
Famous birthdays for June 1: Nikki Glaser, Willow Shields
Famous birthdays for June 1: Nikki Glaser, Willow Shields
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Lillard: 'Chuck' is a beautiful articulation of the wonder of life
Lillard: 'Chuck' is a beautiful articulation of the wonder of life
Lady Gaga to guest star in 'Wednesday' S2
Lady Gaga to guest star in 'Wednesday' S2

Follow Us