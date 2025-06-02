June 2 (UPI) -- Cardi B and NFL football player Stefon Diggs are making their relationship Instagram official.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared photos with Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, Sunday following dating rumors.

The second image in the collection shows Cardi B, 32, and Diggs, 31, gazing at one another on a yacht. In another video clip, Cardi B shows off hundreds of roses.

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset, for the second time in August, as she announced her pregnancy with her daughter Blossom. She previously filed divorce in 2020. In addition to Blossom, now 8 months, Cardi B and Offset share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.

Cardi B's post was met with nearly 78,000 comments of support.

"I speak on behalf of everyone when I say we love to see our girl being loved correctly and out loud," one comment reads.

Rapper Cardi B: a look back