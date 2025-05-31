Entertainment News
May 31, 2025 / 1:16 PM

Ricky Gervais gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Comedian Ricky Gervais kneels during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,813th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Comedian Ricky Gervais kneels during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,813th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian, filmmaker and legendary Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Lovely day. Got a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, had lunch with some of my oldest friends, and just washed my shorts in the shower," Gervais posted Friday on X after the event, along with a photo of the aforementioned apparel drying in the sun on a hotel terrace.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and writer-director-actor Christopher Guest were on hand at the dedication ceremony and paid tribute to the star and creator of The Office, Extras, Derek and After Life.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome comedian Ricky Gervais to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a press release.

"Finally, a star that will give snarky commentary every time someone walks by... I always knew we needed a comedian's touch on our famed sidewalk!"

Gervais is scheduled to perform at the famed Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
May 31 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood
May 31 (UPI) -- Model/actor Brooke Shields turns 60 and actor/filmmaker Clint Eastwood turns 95, among the famous birthdays for May 31.
Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'
TV // 13 hours ago
Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," "Mad About You" and "Spin City" icon Richard Kind told UPI guest starring on "Poker Face" was an easy "yes" for him.
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
Movies // 19 hours ago
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
May 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a behind-the-scenes video for "Ballerina" Friday. Showing Ana de Armas training for the title role, she and Keanu Reeves discuss the demands on de Armas.
'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87
May 30 (UPI) -- Loretta Swit died Friday at age 87. Following her Emmy-winning role on "M*A*S*H," she became an animal activist later in life.
Lena Hall: 'Neighbors' sis opposite of Miss Audrey from 'Snowpiercer'
TV // 21 hours ago
Lena Hall: 'Neighbors' sis opposite of Miss Audrey from 'Snowpiercer'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Lena Hall told UPI that Ali, the kind-hearted sister she plays on "Your Friends & Neighbors," couldn't be more different than the tough chanteuse she depicted on the post-apocalyptic "Snowpiercer."
'Talamasca': Anne Rice series gets photos, October release date
TV // 21 hours ago
'Talamasca': Anne Rice series gets photos, October release date
May 30 (UPI) -- AMC Networks shared first-look photos and a release window for "Talamasca," a new series in its Anne Rice Immortal Universe featuring Jason Schwartzman, at ATX TV Festival.
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
May 30 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" actress Florence Pugh stars in a music video for "Zombie," a song by Yungblud described as "a love letter to nurses."
'King of the Hill' revival gets title sequence, August premiere date
TV // 23 hours ago
'King of the Hill' revival gets title sequence, August premiere date
May 30 (UPI) -- Hulu shared the title sequence for its upcoming revival of animated series "King of the Hill," showing the Hill family's exodus from and return to the town of Arlen, Texas.
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
Music // 1 day ago
Girl in Red reflects on mental health struggles in 'Hemingway'
May 30 (UPI) -- Norwegian singer Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as Girl in Red, released a new song Friday. "Hemingway" reflects on her struggle with addiction and depression.

Trending Stories

Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87
'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
Keanu Reeves praises Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina' training
Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood
Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood
Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'
Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'

Follow Us