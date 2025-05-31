Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood

May 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Mongol leader Genghis Khan in 1162
-- Poet Walt Whitman in 1819
-- Surgeon William Mayo in 1819
-- Pope Pius XI in 1857
-- Radio personality Fred Allen in 1894
-- Actor Don Ameche in 1908
-- Artist Ellsworth Kelly in 1923
-- Actor/filmmaker Clint Eastwood in 1930 (age 95)
-- Musician Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul and Mary) in 1938
-- Musician Johnny Paycheck in 1938
-- Human rights activist Terry Waite in 1939 (age 86)
-- Actor Sharon Gless in 1943 (age 82)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath in 1943 (age 82)
-- Musician John Bonham (Led Zeppelin) in 1948
-- Actor Tom Berenger in 1949 (age 76)
-- Actor Gregory Harrison in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor Roma Maffia in 1958 (age 67)
-- Comedian/actor/writer Chris Elliott in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor Lea Thompson in 1961 (age 64)
-- Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in 1962 (age 63)
-- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 1963 (age 62)
-- Musician DMC (Run-DMC) in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor/model Brooke Shields in 1965 (age 60)
-- TV personality Phil Keoghan in 1967 (age 58)
-- Actor Archie Panjabi in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Merle Dandridge in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Colin Farrell in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Eric Christian Olsen in 1977 (age 48)
-- Musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) in 1977 (age 48)
-- Musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor Yael Grobglas in 1984 (age 41)
-- Musician Waka Flocka Flame in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Phillipa Soo in 1990 (age 35)
-- Musician Azealia Banks in 1991 (age 34)
-- Musician Normani (Fifth Harmony) in 1996 (age 29)