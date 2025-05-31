Entertainment News
May 31, 2025 / 3:00 AM / Updated May 31, 2018 at 2:11 PM

Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood

By UPI Staff
Brooke Shields attends the 31st annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 23. The model/actor turns 60 on May 31. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Brooke Shields attends the 31st annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 23. The model/actor turns 60 on May 31. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Mongol leader Genghis Khan in 1162

-- Poet Walt Whitman in 1819

-- Surgeon William Mayo in 1819

-- Pope Pius XI in 1857

-- Radio personality Fred Allen in 1894

-- Actor Don Ameche in 1908

-- Artist Ellsworth Kelly in 1923

-- Actor/filmmaker Clint Eastwood in 1930 (age 95)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.

-- Musician Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul and Mary) in 1938

-- Musician Johnny Paycheck in 1938

-- Human rights activist Terry Waite in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor Sharon Gless in 1943 (age 82)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician John Bonham (Led Zeppelin) in 1948

-- Actor Tom Berenger in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Gregory Harrison in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Roma Maffia in 1958 (age 67)

-- Comedian/actor/writer Chris Elliott in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Lea Thompson in 1961 (age 64)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in 1962 (age 63)

-- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician DMC (Run-DMC) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor/model Brooke Shields in 1965 (age 60)

-- TV personality Phil Keoghan in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Actor Archie Panjabi in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Merle Dandridge in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Colin Farrell in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Eric Christian Olsen in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) in 1980 (age 45)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Yael Grobglas in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician Waka Flocka Flame in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Phillipa Soo in 1990 (age 35)

-- Musician Azealia Banks in 1991 (age 34)

-- Musician Normani (Fifth Harmony) in 1996 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

