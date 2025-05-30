Trending
May 30, 2025 / 7:24 AM

George R.R. Martin assures fans 'Winds of Winter' still a priority

By Karen Butler
George R.R. Martin said he is still working on his sixth "Game of Thrones" book, even as he juggles other projects. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
George R.R. Martin said he is still working on his sixth "Game of Thrones" book, even as he juggles other projects. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Best-selling author George R.R. Martin has assured fans that completing his next Game of Thrones novel, The Winds of Winter, is still a priority, even as he works on other projects.

"You may hate everything else I have ever written, the Hugo-winners and Hugo-losers," Martin, 76, told his readers through a post on his website this week.

"You don't care about any of those, I know. You don't care about anything but WINDS OF WINTER. You've told me so often enough," he added. "Thing is, I do care about them. And I care about Westeros and WINDS as well. The Starks and Lannisters and Targaryens, Tyrion and Asha, Dany and Daenerys, the dragons and the direwolves, I care about them all. More than you can ever imagine."

Martin made the remarks as he serves as an executive producer on Dark Winds and the upcoming Wild Cards series.

He also has confirmed he is working on an animated feature adaptation of Howard Waldrop's novella, A Dozen Tough Jobs.

The TV version of Game of Thrones ran on HBO 2011-19 and remains popular in repeats.

The last Game of Thrones book, A Dance with Dragons, came out in 2011. It was the fifth of a planned seven-book series.

Gwendoline Christie plays Brienne of Tarth. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

