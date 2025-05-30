'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87

May 30 (UPI) -- Actor Loretta Swit died Friday, her publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed with UPI. Swit was 87 and died in her New York City home at 12:01 p.m. EDT.

A police report suspects natural causes but the final coroner's report is pending.

Swit won 2 Emmys out of 10 nominations for her role on M*A*S*H. Swit played Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, the role played by Sally Kellerman in the Robert Altman movie on which the long-running series was based.

During the 11 seasons of M*A*S*H, Swit also starred in the movies Freebie and the Bean and S.O.B. and episodes of The Love Boat.

Following the series, Swit continued to appear in theatrical and television movies, and episodes of Murder, She Wrote, Burke's Law and Diagnosis Murder. Her last screen role was the 2019 movie Play the Flute.

On stage, Swit performed in shows like Same Time, Next Year, Shirley Valentine and The Vagina Monologues.

Swit founded the SwitHeart Animal Alliance in 2016 which works in animal rescue, training and anti-cruelty efforts. She published a book of animal portraits called SwitHeart: The Watercolor Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit in 2017.

She was born Loretta Szwed in Passaic, N.J. on Nov. 4, 1937.

