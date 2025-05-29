Trending
Entertainment News
May 29, 2025 / 11:30 AM

'Hamilton' original cast to perform at Tony Awards

By Jessica Inman
"Hamilton" creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda will be among the cast members taking the stage at the Tony Awards. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
"Hamilton" creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda will be among the cast members taking the stage at the Tony Awards. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

May 29 (UPI) -- The original Broadway cast of Hamilton will reunite for a special performance during the 78th annual Tony Awards on June 8.

Hamilton made its Broadway debut 10 years ago, and the upcoming performance will commemorate the anniversary.

Original cast members performing at the Tony Awards will include Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry,, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Munoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

The performance will honor the show's "extraordinary legacy," a press release states.

Cynthia Erivo is set to host the Tonys, which air June 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+.

