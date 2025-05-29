Trending
Eddie Murphy confirms his son married Martin Lawrence's daughter

By Karen Butler
Eddie Murphy has confirmed that his son Eric has married Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 2 | Eddie Murphy has confirmed that his son Eric has married Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy has confirmed that his son Eric married Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin earlier this month.

Eddie made the announcement on the episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show set to air on Thursday.

"They went off," Eddie said, explaining the couple tied the knot at a church with only a preacher present.

"Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them."

Eddie also noted that Martin, his co-star in Life and Boomerang, are officially in-laws.

"And he doesn't have to pay for that big wedding now," he quipped, noting the family will probably have a "big party or something" to celebrate at some point in the near future.

The couple announced their engagement in November.

Eddie Murphy arrives at ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ premiere

Cast member Eddie Murphy and his wife, Paige Butcher, attend the premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 20, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

