Eddie Murphy confirms his son married Martin Lawrence's daughter

May 29 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy has confirmed that his son Eric married Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin earlier this month.

Eddie made the announcement on the episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show set to air on Thursday.

"They went off," Eddie said, explaining the couple tied the knot at a church with only a preacher present.

"Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them."

Eddie also noted that Martin, his co-star in Life and Boomerang, are officially in-laws.

"And he doesn't have to pay for that big wedding now," he quipped, noting the family will probably have a "big party or something" to celebrate at some point in the near future.

The couple announced their engagement in November.

