Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit to star in 'Chess' revival on Broadway

May 29 (UPI) -- Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher have signed on to star in the upcoming Chess revival on Broadway this fall.

The stage musical features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson, Tim Rice and Björn Ulvaeus, and a new book by Danny Strong.

"It's America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself," a synopsis of the show said.

"For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything -- personal, professional, and political -- is at risk... and nobody's rules are the same."

The show initially opened in 1988 and played for two months.