Heritage sets James Bond memorabilia auction for June 13

May 29 (UPI) -- Heritage Auctions announced an upcoming auction of James Bond memorabilia spanning the character's entire history, both literary and cinematic.

The Dallas-based auction house said the June 13 auction will feature items related to both Bond author Ian Fleming and the film franchise that his novels spawned.

The items, billed as "one of the most impressive collections of Bond memorabilia ever assembled," includes signed merchandise, posters and rare props from every Bond era and featuring every actor to play the character -- Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Fleming-related items in the auction include the author's PAN Award, a 1958 copy of Diamonds Are Forever and a signed first edition of On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Other items include an Aston Martin promotional British Double Crown from 1965's Thunderball, a rocket prop from 1987's The Living Daylights, a cast-signed international one-sheet from 1979's Moonraker and a clapperboard used in the production of 2002's Die Another Day.

"With the franchise entering a new era, there's never been a more exciting time to revisit Bond's legacy," said Alastair McCrea, Heritage's London-based director of entertainment. "These items aren't just memorabilia -- they're milestones in one of cinema's most enduring sagas."