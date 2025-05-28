'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' gets Oct. 16 release date

May 28 (UPI) -- Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in October.

The Pokémon Company International announced in a press release Wednesday that the video game is set for release Oct. 16. Pre-orders begin June 5 via the Nintendo eShop, the same day as the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Those who purchase the physical or digital version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A for the original Nintendo Switch will have the option to later buy an upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A marks "a new frontier" for the franchise, according to the press release. The game blends "an RPG story unfolding in a single city with action elements and a real-time battle system."

Players will choose between three starter Pokémon: Chikorita, Totodile and Tepig.

The game's cover art depicts the main characters and their Pokémon taking on a Mega-Evolved Pokémon in Lumiose City.

Nintendo previously showcased the game's "wild zones" and the city setting.