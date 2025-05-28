Trending
Entertainment News
May 28, 2025 / 1:19 PM

'Cyberpunk 2': 'Cyberpunk 2077' sequel enters pre-production

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Keanu Reeves provides the voice and likeness for the character Johnny Silverhand in the 2020 video game "Cyberpunk 2077." A sequel to the game, titled "Cyberpunk 2," is now in pre-production. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Keanu Reeves provides the voice and likeness for the character Johnny Silverhand in the 2020 video game "Cyberpunk 2077." A sequel to the game, titled "Cyberpunk 2," is now in pre-production. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is officially in the works at CD Projekt.

The Polish video game company announced Wednesday that the new game, titled Cyberpunk 2, has entered the pre-production phase.

In a post on social media, CD Projekt congratulated the sequel's team on the milestone.

CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz shared further details in a presentation about the company's Q1 2025 financial results.

96 of 730 developers are working on Cyberpunk 2 as of April 30, while 422 are focused on The Witcher 4, another highly-anticipated sequel.

The original Cyberpunk was released in December 2020 and was followed by a DLC, Phantom Liberty, in September 2023. CD Projekt said Wednesday that Phantom Liberty has sold 10 million copies.

The game features the voice and likeness of Keanu Reeves, who portrays Johnny Silverhand.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Darren Criss, Renee Elise Goldsberry to host Tony Awards pre-show
TV // 1 hour ago
Darren Criss, Renee Elise Goldsberry to host Tony Awards pre-show
May 28 (UPI) -- Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," a live pre-show ahead of the Tonys. The pair will present the first round of awards during the telecast.
Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
Movies // 1 hour ago
Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
May 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a poster and first-look photos for "The Pickup," an action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as armored truck drivers ambushed by a criminal mastermind played by Keke Palmer.
'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' gets Oct. 16 release date
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' gets Oct. 16 release date
May 28 (UPI) -- "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" will launch on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in October. Pre-orders for the video game begin June 5.
Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season
TV // 3 hours ago
Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season
May 28 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for Season 5 on HBO Max.
Hoda Kotb calls 'Kelly Clarkson Show' rumors 'not true'
TV // 4 hours ago
Hoda Kotb calls 'Kelly Clarkson Show' rumors 'not true'
May 28 (UPI) -- During her return to "Today," Hoda Kotb addressed reports she will replace Kelly Clarkson as host of the singer's daytime talk show.
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
TV // 4 hours ago
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
May 28 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" creator Mike White, Season 45 winner Dee Valladares, four-time contestants Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth, and other returning players will compete in "Survivor" Season 50 on CBS.
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) -- "Karate Kid: Legends," in theaters Friday, fails to deliver on the franchise combination it promises and rushes through its new young characters' story.
Famous birthdays for May 28: Carey Mulligan, Colbie Caillat
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 28: Carey Mulligan, Colbie Caillat
May 28 (UPI) -- Actor Carey Mulligan turns 40 and actor Christa Miller turns 60, among the famous birthdays for May 28.
DC Comics, Marvel announce new crossover comic with Batman, Deadpool
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
DC Comics, Marvel announce new crossover comic with Batman, Deadpool
May 27 (UPI) -- DC Comics and Marvel announced a new crossover comic book series featuring two of their most popular characters, Batman and Deadpool.
A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
A young boy races to save the galaxy in final 'Elio' trailer
May 27 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released a final trailer for "Elio," an upcoming animated adventure about a young boy who finds himself at the center of an intergalactic conflict.

Trending Stories

DC Comics, Marvel announce new crossover comic with Batman, Deadpool
DC Comics, Marvel announce new crossover comic with Batman, Deadpool
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Famous birthdays for May 28: Carey Mulligan, Colbie Caillat
Famous birthdays for May 28: Carey Mulligan, Colbie Caillat
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares

Follow Us