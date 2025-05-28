Trending
May 28, 2025 / 2:16 PM

Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx among BET Ultimate Icon Award honorees

By Ben Hooper
BET announced the upcoming BET Awards will feature Mariah Carey being presented with the Ultimate Icon Award. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | BET announced the upcoming BET Awards will feature Mariah Carey being presented with the Ultimate Icon Award. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- BET announced the upcoming BET Awards will include Ultimate Icon Awards being presented to legendary entertainers Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin.

The cable network said in a press release Wednesday that the June 9 ceremony, hosted by Kevin Hart, will feature four recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award for their "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy and community impact."

The awards will be presented to Carey, the best-selling female solo artist of all time; Foxx, an actor and performer whose accolades include Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe awards; Franklin, a 20-time Grammy-winning gospel singer; and Snoop Dogg, a rapper and hip-hop mogul with nearly three decades "as an unparalleled force" in culture.

Carey, Franklin and Snoop Dogg will also perform.

Previous Ultimate Icon Award recipients include Janet Jackson, Deborah L. Lee and Tyler Perry.

The BET Awards will air live June 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla with six nominations each.

Mariah Carey turns 56: a look back

Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

