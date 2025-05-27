Entertainment News
May 27, 2025 / 8:47 AM

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, from left to right, attend the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Douglas and Zeta-Jones shared photos and videos from Carys' college graduation on Instagram. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, from left to right, attend the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Douglas and Zeta-Jones shared photos and videos from Carys' college graduation on Instagram. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are celebrating their daughter's college graduation.

Douglas, 80, took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 22, on Monday.

"So Catherine and I have just been to our daughter's college graduation and I just want to take a moment and congratulate all of you out there who are graduating from high school or college, as you begin your next chapter. Have a good one," he said in a video.

The post then cuts to assorted clips from graduation day, including Carys posing for photos and the family walking to the ceremony.

Zeta-Jones, 55, posted a photograph of herself and Douglas kissing Carys on the cheeks.

"The night before graduation! We are both such proud parents right now! It's only just begun!" she captioned the photo.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones also have a son together, Dylan Michael Douglas, 24. Douglas and ex-wife Diandra Luker share 46-year-old Cameron Douglas.

Carys Douglas graduated from Brown University in Providence, R.I., according to People.

Longest celebrity relationships

Tom Hanks (L) and wife, Rita Wilson, arrive at the eighth annual Fire & Ice Ball to benefit the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program in Los Angeles on December 3, 1997. Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988. The pair recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
Music // 25 minutes ago
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
May 27 (UPI) -- Grimes will no longer perform at WorldPride Music Festival Global Dance Party in Washington, D.C., on June 6. The singer cited "family issues" for the cancellation.
Famous birthdays for May 27: Andre 3000, Richard Schiff
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 27: Andre 3000, Richard Schiff
May 27 (UPI) -- Musician Andre 3000 turns 50 and actor Richard Schiff turns 70, among the famous birthdays for May 27.
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Music // 13 hours ago
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
May 26 (UPI) -- Becky G and SZA were big winners at the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas.
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Music // 17 hours ago
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
May 26 (UPI) -- Billy Joel's wife Alexis is thanking the rock legend's fans for the outpouring of love and support they have sent his way since he announced he is battling a debilitating brain condition.
Demi Lovato marries musician Jordan Lutes
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Demi Lovato marries musician Jordan Lutes
May 26 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato married musician Jordan Lutes in Santa Barbara on Sunday.
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
TV // 21 hours ago
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Callum McGowan compares Vikram -- the brilliant adventurer he plays in the history-themed, fantasy series, "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" -- to the White Rabbit in the classic fairy-tale, "Alice in Wonderland."
Famous birthdays for May 26: Lauryn Hill, Helena Bonham Carter
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 26: Lauryn Hill, Helena Bonham Carter
May 26 (UPI) -- Musician Lauryn Hill turns 50 and actor Helena Bonham Carter turns 59, among the famous birthdays for May 26.
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
May 26 (UPI) -- Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has died, his family said Sunday. He was 79.
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney's live-action remake of its beloved animated movie, "Lilo & Stitch," is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend, earning $145.5 million in receipts.
'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
TV // 2 days ago
'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Dever says she has had a long personal history with "The Last of Us" and felt overwhelmed with emotion when she was hired to star in HBO's adaptation of the blockbuster video game.

Trending Stories

Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
MGK releases 'Cliche,' music video Friday
MGK releases 'Cliche,' music video Friday

Follow Us