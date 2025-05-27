May 27 (UPI) -- Publisher Bandai Namco highlights the multiplayer action coming to Elden Ring Nightreign in a new launch trailer.

Three player-controlled characters known as Nightfarers team up to take on towering monsters in the clip released Tuesday.

The Nightfarers explore an open fantasy world before facing more foes, including a dragon.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone adventure in the Elden Ring universe and features cooperative gameplay with up to three players. Each player will take control of a hero with unique skills and abilities.

Players will take on procedurally generated runs that end with a challenging Nightlord boss. Every new run gives players the chance to try out new abilities and to explore other areas of the map.

Elden Ring Nightreign comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on Friday.

The original Elden Ring, released in 2022, is a dark fantasy, action role-playing game from acclaimed studio FromSoftware.

Renowned developer Hidetaka Miyazaki directed Elden Ring with a story by George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame. The title has sold over 30 million copies and won Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards.

Filmmaker Alex Garland is set to helm a film adaptation of the video game for studio A24 and Bandai Namco.