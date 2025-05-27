Trending
Entertainment News
May 27, 2025 / 1:05 PM

'Elden Ring Nightreign' highlights multiplayer gameplay in launch trailer

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X

May 27 (UPI) -- Publisher Bandai Namco highlights the multiplayer action coming to Elden Ring Nightreign in a new launch trailer.

Three player-controlled characters known as Nightfarers team up to take on towering monsters in the clip released Tuesday.

The Nightfarers explore an open fantasy world before facing more foes, including a dragon.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone adventure in the Elden Ring universe and features cooperative gameplay with up to three players. Each player will take control of a hero with unique skills and abilities.

Players will take on procedurally generated runs that end with a challenging Nightlord boss. Every new run gives players the chance to try out new abilities and to explore other areas of the map.

Elden Ring Nightreign comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on Friday.

The original Elden Ring, released in 2022, is a dark fantasy, action role-playing game from acclaimed studio FromSoftware.

Renowned developer Hidetaka Miyazaki directed Elden Ring with a story by George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame. The title has sold over 30 million copies and won Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards.

Filmmaker Alex Garland is set to helm a film adaptation of the video game for studio A24 and Bandai Namco.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Harry Potter' series casts its Harry, Hermione, Ron
TV // 46 minutes ago
'Harry Potter' series casts its Harry, Hermione, Ron
May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron in the "Harry Potter" series at HBO Max.
Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans have 'run-in' in 'Materialists' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans have 'run-in' in 'Materialists' trailer
May 27 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans have a "priceless" encounter in the final trailer for the A24 romantic comedy "The Materialists." Pedro Pascal also stars.
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Music // 1 hour ago
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
May 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the American Music Awards Monday.
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins earns 'Money in the Bank' spot, CM Punk attacks
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins earns 'Money in the Bank' spot, CM Punk attacks
May 27 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins earned a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match before getting sneak attacked by his rival CM Punk in the main event of WWE's "Raw."
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actress IU released "A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3" and a music video for her song "Never Ending Story" on Tuesday.
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
Music // 3 hours ago
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
May 27 (UPI) -- Grimes will no longer perform at WorldPride Music Festival Global Dance Party in Washington, D.C., on June 6. The singer cited "family issues" for the cancellation.
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
May 27 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared photos and videos from their daughter Carys' college graduation.
Famous birthdays for May 27: Andre 3000, Richard Schiff
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 27: Andre 3000, Richard Schiff
May 27 (UPI) -- Musician Andre 3000 turns 50 and actor Richard Schiff turns 70, among the famous birthdays for May 27.
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Music // 16 hours ago
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
May 26 (UPI) -- Becky G and SZA were big winners at the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas.
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Music // 20 hours ago
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
May 26 (UPI) -- Billy Joel's wife Alexis is thanking the rock legend's fans for the outpouring of love and support they have sent his way since he announced he is battling a debilitating brain condition.

Trending Stories

Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation

Follow Us