WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins earns 'Money in the Bank' spot, CM Punk attacks

May 27 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins earned a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match before getting sneak attacked by his rival CM Punk in the main event of WWE's Raw.

Rollins faced off against Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match Monday to determine who would get to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match June 7 in Los Angeles.

The winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder match earns a briefcase that can be cashed in at any time to instantly be granted a world championship match.

Rollins recently defeated Zayn and Punk in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event over Memorial Day weekend after a returning Bronson Reed joined his villainous cabal that also includes Bron Breakker and The Wiseman Paul Heyman.

The bout featured Zayn performing a Springboard Moonsault onto Rollins and Balor to pay homage to the late Sabu. Zayn was also able to land the Helluva Kick on Rollins before he was ambushed by Breakker and Reed.

As Breakker and Reed attacked Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso arrived onto the scene to help even the odds. Breakker later took out Uso with a devastating Spear outside the ring.

Balor then received help from his fellow Judgement Day member Dirty Dominik Mysterio, who tossed a steel chair into the ring. Balor was unable to reach the chair in time, however, allowing Rollins to perform The Stomp using the weapon. Rollins then won the match and earned his spot for Money in the Bank.

Rollins celebrated in the ring before Punk's music started playing. Breakker and Reed quickly headed up the entrance ramp, but Punk arrived from the opposite side of the arena and snuck into the ring.

Punk was able to knock Rollins out with a surprise GTS before he made a quick exit through the audience as Raw ended on Netflix.