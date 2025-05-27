Trending
Entertainment News
May 27, 2025 / 10:58 AM

WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins earns 'Money in the Bank' spot, CM Punk attacks

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X

May 27 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins earned a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match before getting sneak attacked by his rival CM Punk in the main event of WWE's Raw.

Rollins faced off against Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match Monday to determine who would get to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match June 7 in Los Angeles.

The winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder match earns a briefcase that can be cashed in at any time to instantly be granted a world championship match.

Rollins recently defeated Zayn and Punk in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event over Memorial Day weekend after a returning Bronson Reed joined his villainous cabal that also includes Bron Breakker and The Wiseman Paul Heyman.

The bout featured Zayn performing a Springboard Moonsault onto Rollins and Balor to pay homage to the late Sabu. Zayn was also able to land the Helluva Kick on Rollins before he was ambushed by Breakker and Reed.

As Breakker and Reed attacked Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso arrived onto the scene to help even the odds. Breakker later took out Uso with a devastating Spear outside the ring.

Balor then received help from his fellow Judgement Day member Dirty Dominik Mysterio, who tossed a steel chair into the ring. Balor was unable to reach the chair in time, however, allowing Rollins to perform The Stomp using the weapon. Rollins then won the match and earned his spot for Money in the Bank.

Rollins celebrated in the ring before Punk's music started playing. Breakker and Reed quickly headed up the entrance ramp, but Punk arrived from the opposite side of the arena and snuck into the ring.

Punk was able to knock Rollins out with a surprise GTS before he made a quick exit through the audience as Raw ended on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Music // 21 minutes ago
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
May 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the American Music Awards Monday.
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
IU releases new EP, 'Never Ending Story' music video
May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actress IU released "A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3" and a music video for her song "Never Ending Story" on Tuesday.
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
Music // 1 hour ago
Grimes cancels Pride performance due to 'family issues'
May 27 (UPI) -- Grimes will no longer perform at WorldPride Music Festival Global Dance Party in Washington, D.C., on June 6. The singer cited "family issues" for the cancellation.
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
May 27 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared photos and videos from their daughter Carys' college graduation.
Famous birthdays for May 27: Andre 3000, Richard Schiff
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 27: Andre 3000, Richard Schiff
May 27 (UPI) -- Musician Andre 3000 turns 50 and actor Richard Schiff turns 70, among the famous birthdays for May 27.
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Music // 15 hours ago
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
May 26 (UPI) -- Becky G and SZA were big winners at the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas.
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Music // 19 hours ago
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
May 26 (UPI) -- Billy Joel's wife Alexis is thanking the rock legend's fans for the outpouring of love and support they have sent his way since he announced he is battling a debilitating brain condition.
Demi Lovato marries musician Jordan Lutes
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Demi Lovato marries musician Jordan Lutes
May 26 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato married musician Jordan Lutes in Santa Barbara on Sunday.
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
TV // 23 hours ago
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Callum McGowan compares Vikram -- the brilliant adventurer he plays in the history-themed, fantasy series, "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" -- to the White Rabbit in the classic fairy-tale, "Alice in Wonderland."
Famous birthdays for May 26: Lauryn Hill, Helena Bonham Carter
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 26: Lauryn Hill, Helena Bonham Carter
May 26 (UPI) -- Musician Lauryn Hill turns 50 and actor Helena Bonham Carter turns 59, among the famous birthdays for May 26.

Trending Stories

Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Ailing Billy Joel's wife Alexis thanks fans for support
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Becky G, SZA score at American Music Awards
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation

Follow Us