Entertainment News
May 26, 2025 / 4:03 PM

Demi Lovato marries musician Jordan Lutes

By Karen Butler
Singer and actress Demi Lovato has married with musician Jordan Lutes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Singer and actress Demi Lovato has married with musician Jordan Lutes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato married musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in California this weekend.

Vogue said Lovato, 32, chose a pearl white silk and satin Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil for the marriage to Lutes, 34.

The fashion magazine shared pictures of her during dress fittings, while TMZ published photos and videos from the couple's wedding rehearsal Saturday.

ETOnline confirmed the couple of three years exchanged wedding vows in Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon.

People.com reported the happy event took place at an ocean-front estate.

"Demi looked stunning," the outlet cited an unnamed source as saying. "Mostly smiling, though there were a few emotional moments that clearly moved her."

Lovato expressed her love for her fiance in a sweet Valentine's post a few months ago.

"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," she wrote.

"I'm obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can't wait to grow old with you and start a family together Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"

Demi Lovato, Alyssa Milano attend 2022 UNICEF Gala

Demi Lovato arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse in New York City on November 29, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

