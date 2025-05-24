May 24 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears has apologized for what she described as an "incredibly funny" misunderstanding involving her smoking on a private jet.

"Some planes I've been on you can't smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat !!! Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!!" Spears wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

"I was like wow what the heck is in there !!! I felt so clear and smart !!! And said I want a cigarette so bad !!! My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!!" she continued.

"I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I'm way at the back of plane anyways !!! I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special !!! I've never been to an international airport !!! Am I famous or something ??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette !!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn't like me the moment I got on plane !!!"

TMZ reported that Spears put out the cigarette when instructed to on the flight from Mexico to Los Angeles, but the crew found her difficult throughout the flight and contacted police who met her at the plane to discuss her behavior.

Spears, 43, has been making headlines for her erratic behavior since 2021 when her father's conservatorship of her business and personal affairs was ended by a judge, following a petition from Spears and public support through the "Free Britney" movement.

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 43: a look back