Entertainment News
May 23, 2025 / 11:12 AM

'Today' host Sheinelle Jones' husband dies of brain cancer

By Jessica Inman
Sheinelle Jones arrives on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2018. On Friday, her colleague's announced the passing of her husband, Uche Ojeh. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
1 of 4 | Sheinelle Jones arrives on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2018. On Friday, her colleague's announced the passing of her husband, Uche Ojeh. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Today host Sheinelle Jones' husband, Uche Ojeh, has died. He was 45 years old.

"With profound sadness we each share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our dear friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Savannah Guthrie said Friday. "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, share Kayin, born in 2009, and twins Uche and Clara, born in 2012.

Craig Melvin, who was good friends with Ojeh, talked about playing golf together in the fall.

"We had a number of conversations about, you know, just life in general," he said. "And one thing he always talked about -- he talked about those kids. He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud... He was that dad that was on the sideline at every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."

Jones previously announced that she would be taking a step back from the 3rd hour of Today due to a "a family healthy matter."

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," she said at the time. "It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me."

