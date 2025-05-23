Trending
Entertainment News
May 23, 2025 / 7:47 AM

Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden to star in Broadway's 'Art' revival

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Neil Patrick Harris is set to star in the Broadway revival of "Art" this summer. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
1 of 3 | Neil Patrick Harris is set to star in the Broadway revival of "Art" this summer. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden and Bobby Cannavale have signed on to star in Broadway's Art revival this summer.

"On behalf of my partners Adam Speers, Gavin Kalin, and myself, we are thrilled to be producing the first-ever Broadway revival of this iconic Tony-Award winning play with three iconic, award-winning actors, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris, under the helm of the legendary Scott Ellis," producer Michael Shulman said in a statement Thursday.

"Ever since I first saw the original production, it has been etched into my mind as a hysterical and moving portrayal of friendship, compromise, and the power of art to change perspectives."

The new version of Yasmina Reza's stage comedy is to begin preview performances on Aug. 28, with opening night planned for Sept. 16.

The show is expected to play a limited engagement for 17 weeks through Dec. 21.

It initially premiered on Broadway in 1998 and starred Alan Alda, Victor Garber and Alfred Molina.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9
TV // 41 minutes ago
Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9
May 23 (UPI) -- Actress Maggie Q's "Bosch" spin-off "Ballard" is set to premiere on Prime Video July 9.
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- "Dogma," back in theaters June 5, shows Kevin Smith successfully applying his trademark dialogue to religion.
Famous birthdays for May 23: LaMonica Garrett, Ryan Coogler
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 23: LaMonica Garrett, Ryan Coogler
May 23 (UPI) -- Actor LaMonica Garrett turns 50 and filmmaker Ryan Coogler turns 39, among the famous birthdays for May 23.
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
TV // 9 hours ago
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- Tony Goldwyn discusses Thursday's episode of "Hacks" in which Deborah (Jean Smart) had a dramatic response to studio executive Bob Lipka (Goldwyn) demanding she fire her head writer.
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
TV // 15 hours ago
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
May 22 (UPI) -- We TV released a teaser for a new season of "Love After Lockup" Thursday. The show returns in August.
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
TV // 15 hours ago
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
May 22 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced this year's "Shark Week," its annual programming event celebrating the ocean's apex predators, will kick off July 20.
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
Movies // 15 hours ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "KPop Demon Hunters," an animated film about a K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters.
Kieran Culkin joins cast of 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 16 hours ago
Kieran Culkin joins cast of 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
May 22 (UPI) -- A Real Pain actor Kieran Culkin is joining the cast of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which arrives in theaters Nov. 20, 2026.
Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer
May 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for the upcoming second season of "The Buccaneers," continuing the story of a group of young American women living in London in the 1870s.
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is expecting
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is expecting
May 22 (UPI) -- Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is having her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory, her parents announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards

Follow Us