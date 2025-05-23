Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden to star in Broadway's 'Art' revival

May 23 (UPI) -- Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden and Bobby Cannavale have signed on to star in Broadway's Art revival this summer.

"On behalf of my partners Adam Speers, Gavin Kalin, and myself, we are thrilled to be producing the first-ever Broadway revival of this iconic Tony-Award winning play with three iconic, award-winning actors, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris, under the helm of the legendary Scott Ellis," producer Michael Shulman said in a statement Thursday.

"Ever since I first saw the original production, it has been etched into my mind as a hysterical and moving portrayal of friendship, compromise, and the power of art to change perspectives."

The new version of Yasmina Reza's stage comedy is to begin preview performances on Aug. 28, with opening night planned for Sept. 16.

The show is expected to play a limited engagement for 17 weeks through Dec. 21.

It initially premiered on Broadway in 1998 and starred Alan Alda, Victor Garber and Alfred Molina.