Stephanie Hsu, Annie Murphy among Tribeca Festival jurors

May 22 (UPI) -- Joyride actress Stephanie Hsu, Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy, The Nickel Boys author Colson Whitehead and Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor Matthew Broderick are among the jurors who will name the winners of the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

"We're proud to welcome an eclectic group of jurors to this year's Tribeca Festival. Their breadth of expertise across genres will be instrumental in recognizing standout storytellers and honoring bold new voices around the world," said Tribeca Enterprises executive Nancy Lefkowitz in a statement.

The festival, which runs June 4 to the 15, honors storytelling mastery across 15 categories.

Jurors also include Jennifer Beals, Nia DaCosta, Ilana Glazer, Art Linson, Kyle MacLachlan, Mira Sorvino, Marianne-Jean Baptiste, Sheila Nevins and Alek Karpovsky.

Winners will be announced during the June 12 ceremony.