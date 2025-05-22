Trending
May 22, 2025 / 3:20 PM

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is expecting

By Jessica Inman
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicolas Bagory wave to the crowd after their civil wedding ceremony at the City Hall of Luxembourg in April 2023. They are expecting their second child. Photo by Julien Warnand/EPA-EFE
May 22 (UPI) -- Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is having her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory, her parents announced Thursday.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great pleasure of announcing that Princess Alexandra and Mister Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second child," an Instagram post reads.

"Birth is scheduled for fall," the post continues. "The Grand Duke, Grand Duchess and members of both families join in the joy of their children."

The new addition to the family will join the couple's first born, Victoire, who arrived May 14, 2024.

Alexandra's parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa also welcomed their granddaughter, with a social media post in 2024.

The couple tied the knot in 2023.

