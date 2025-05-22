Trending
Entertainment News
May 22, 2025 / 12:26 PM

'Monster Hunter Wilds' announces crossover with 'Street Fighter 6'

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X

May 22 (UPI) -- Publisher Capcom has announced an upcoming crossover event between its two games, Monster Hunter Wilds and Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter villain Akuma takes on towering monsters using only his fists in the clip released on Thursday.

Akuma performs his signature moves including his Raging Demon finisher on Monster Hunter Wilds foes such as Rathian, Ajarakan and Congalala.

Monster Hunter Wilds players will be able to acquire a free Akuma layered armor costume for their characters that comes complete with Akuma's moveset on May 28.

Players can also obtain a layered armor costume for their Palico based on Street Fighter character Blanka. Players must complete a side mission titled "Ultimate Strength" to get the free costumes.

Other items coming to the game include paid cosmetics for Alma that allows her to dress up as Street Fighter characters Chun-Li and Cammy.

Capcom has stated that the Street Fighter collaboration will be a permanent part of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X and S.

Street Fighter 6 recently had a collaboration with online multiplayer game Overwatch 2.

Capcom last released Street Fighter 6 in 2023. New character Elena will be coming to the fighting game on June 5.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stephanie Hsu, Annie Murphy among Tribeca Festival jurors
Entertainment News // 8 minutes ago
Stephanie Hsu, Annie Murphy among Tribeca Festival jurors
May 22 (UPI) -- "Joyride" actress Stephanie Hsu, "Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy, "The Nickel Boys" author Colson Whitehead and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor Matthew Broderick are among the Tribeca Festival jurors.
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
TV // 41 minutes ago
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Waterfront," a new drama series from "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson.
Movie review: 'Fountain of Youth' lacks spirit of adventure
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Fountain of Youth' lacks spirit of adventure
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- "Fountain of Youth," on Apple TV+ Friday, fails to recreate the magic of Indiana Jones and other mythical adventures.
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
TV // 2 hours ago
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle will compete for the mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."
Mariah Carey, Pitbull to headline 'Fridayz Live 2025'
Music // 3 hours ago
Mariah Carey, Pitbull to headline 'Fridayz Live 2025'
May 22 (UPI) -- "Obsessed" singer Mariah Carey and "Fireball" music artist Pitbull are taking the stage at Australia's Fridayz Live 2025.
Cardi B to be honored with ASCAP Voice of the Culture award
Music // 3 hours ago
Cardi B to be honored with ASCAP Voice of the Culture award
May 22 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will be honored with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Voice of the Culture Award.
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
TV // 4 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
May 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were among the stars to attend the Season 3 photo call for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."
Jin talks BTS reunion, new music on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 4 hours ago
Jin talks BTS reunion, new music on 'Tonight Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin told Jimmy Fallon about reconnecting with K-pop boy band BTS and performed a new song on "The Tonight Show."
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
TV // 5 hours ago
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
May 22 (UPI) -- Zach Braff has confirmed he is returning for the upcoming reboot of his classic medical comedy, "Scrubs."
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
TV // 6 hours ago
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
May 22 (UPI) -- Kyle Fraser -- a 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn -- won "Survivor" Season 48 in Fiji Wednesday night, taking home the $1 million cash prize.

Trending Stories

Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
Famous birthdays for May 22: Bernie Taupin, Johnny Gill
Famous birthdays for May 22: Bernie Taupin, Johnny Gill

Follow Us