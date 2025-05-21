Trending
Tom Hanks co-wrote, will star in 'This World of Tomorrow'

By Jessica Inman
Tom Hanks arrives on the red carpet for the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" in 2023. He will star in "This World of Tomorrow" beginning in October. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
May 21 (UPI) -- Castaway and Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks will take the stage at The Shed in Manhattan in This World of Tomorrow beginning Oct. 30.

Hanks, 68, will portray Bert Allenberry, who travels across time to the 1939 World's Fair where he hopes to find love.

This World of Tomorrow takes its inspiration from a short story penned by Hanks. James Glossman co-wrote the play, and Kenny Leon directs.

"It will be a joy to experience Tom leading the cast on stage in this time-traveling adventure of the limitless power of love and the distance one is willing to go for it," Leon said. "This story explores a fascinating tale of the echoes of past generations, the often surprising collisions between them, and what is carried forward with an authentic humor I can't wait to bring to life in the Griffin Theater."

The theater seats approximately 550 people, and the cast will consist of around a dozen actors, People reports.

"To explore the themes of love and yearning, and the struggles of Today as we carry with us the eternal memories of the Past, in such a place as The Shed, strikes me as a one-of-a-kind experience not unlike the World's Fair of 1939," Hanks said.

The World of Tomorrow wraps its Off-Broadway run Dec. 21.

