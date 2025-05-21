Trending
May 21, 2025 / 10:44 AM

Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call

By Jessica Inman
Scarlett Johansson attends the photo call for "Eleanor The Great" at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The film marks her directorial debut. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
May 21 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson, June Squibb and Erin Kellyman were among the stars to attend the photo call for Eleanor the Great at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival Wednesday.

The film marks Johansson's first time in the director's seat.

The Lost in Translation actress, 40, wore a long navy blue blazer over a white top and ruffled black skirt to the photo call.

The film, which screened Tuesday in the Un Certain Regard category, ultimately drew a standing ovation that spanned five minutes.

Squibb portrays Eleanor, a woman navigating loss and old age, in the feature.

"Really, everyone that came together for this film came together because they loved the story, the script so much," Johansson said, per Variety. "It's a film about many things: it's about friendship, it's about grief, it's about forgiveness. And I think those are all themes that we can use a lot more of these days."

Johansson is set to star in Jurassic World Rebirth opposite Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. She also stars in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme which also screens in competition at Cannes.

Scarlett Johansson turns 40: a look back

Scarlett Johansson takes a photo with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Lost in Translation" at the Elgin Theater in Toronto, on September 5, 2003. Johansson went on to win the BAFTA award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her role in "Lost in Translation." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

