May 21, 2025 / 9:04 AM

'Boy Meets World's' Ben Savage is expecting first baby

By Jessica Inman
May 21 (UPI) -- Former Boy Meets World actor Ben Savage, and his wife, Tessa Angermeier, are expecting.

The couple, who married in 2023, announced the baby news in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Savage, 44, shared two photographs of himself and Angermeier holding her ultrasound photos. The images show them smiling on a tree-lined street with a baby blue sky behind them.

"Arriving this fall," Savage wrote in his caption.

Fans referenced Savage's former role as Cory Matthews in the comments section.

"I'm telling Topanga," one comment reads, in a reference to Cory's girlfriend, who had been portrayed by Danielle Fishel.

The show ran on ABC from 1993 through 2000 and also starred William Daniels, William Russ, Betsy Randle, Will Friedle, Rider Strong, Tony Quinn, Alex Desert and Matthew Lawrence.

A reboot, called Girl Meets World, starring Savage, aired in 2014.

Savage and Angermeier have been together since 2018.

