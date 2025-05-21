Trending
May 21, 2025 / 12:53 PM

Sony to end PlayStation Stars loyalty program

By Wade Sheridan
Sony has announced plans to end its PlayStation Stars loyalty program after three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sony has announced plans to end its PlayStation Stars loyalty program after three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 21 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Wednesday that it will be shutting down its PlayStation Stars loyalty program after three years.

PlayStation Stars, which began in 2022, allowed PlayStation gamers to earn rewards by purchasing and playing games. The rewards included digital collectibles, video games and PlayStation Store credit.

Sony stated that starting Wednesday PlayStation Stars will no longer accept new members. Canceling a membership will lock players out of rejoining the program.

Players can still earn rewards through PlayStation Stars until July 23. Rewards can still be redeemed with any remaining balance until November 2, 2026 when PlayStation Stars fully ends.

The digital collectibles that players have earned will still be accessible after the program ends.

"We want to thank all of our players for supporting PlayStation Stars since the launch in 2022. As we explore new ways to evolve our loyalty program efforts for the future, we'll continue to celebrate all of our players through the various community activities we have planned," Grace Chen, vice president, network advertising, loyalty and licensed merchandise at PlayStation said in a statement.

