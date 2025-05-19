May 19 (UPI) -- The Weeknd showed his support for Tom Cruise at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning ahead of the film's wide release Friday.

The singer and actor, 35, recently opened up about how Cruise, 62, helped his early career when the actor lip synced "Can't Feel My Face" on a 2015 episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It actually helped the song. It helped it peak to the record-breaking top," he told Fallon during an interview on Tonight.

A short video clip posted on the film's official Instagram page shows the actors embracing on the red carpet and posing for photographs.

Cruise wears a suit, while The Weekend sports a gray jacket, silver chain and sunglasses with an otherwise all-black ensemble.

Other attendees included Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Nick Offerman, Katy O'Brian, Gabriella Piazza, Sydney Cole Alexander, Victoria Canal and Charles Parnell.

The Weeknd stars in Hurry Up Tomorrow, which opened in theaters Friday and also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The film shares a name with The Weeknd's most recent album.

