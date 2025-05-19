Entertainment News
May 19, 2025 / 10:33 AM

NHL Stanley Pup to return with 32 adoptable dogs

By Jessica Inman
The second annual "Stanley Pup" event will take place June 6 ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals. Photo courtesy of NHL
1 of 6 | The second annual "Stanley Pup" event will take place June 6 ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals. Photo courtesy of NHL

May 19 (UPI) -- The National Hockey League's Stanley Pup will return in 2025 with 32 adoptable dogs.

The second annual event airs June 6 at 7 p.m. EDT on TruTV in the United States and June 7 at 6 p.m. on Sportsnet in Canada. The show will also be available June 8 at 7 p.m. on NHL Network and the NHL's digital platforms.

This year's Stanley Pup will see each of the league's 32 teams have an adoptable dog representing it at the competition. Each pup is local to its team's area.

Chris Rose and Mark Shunock will serve as commentators. The program will also feature celebrities such as Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Cheri O'teri, George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joel McHale, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve, and NHL players including Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman, Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin, Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett, Utah Mammoth's Alexander Kerfoot and Washington Capitals' Brandon Duhaime and Ryan Leonard.

"There's nothing more gratifying than to make content that actually changes lives, and in this case, both for the dogs needing homes and the families that adopt them. Two paws up to the NHL for doing their part to help pups in need and giving us this platform to show people how shelter dogs deserve to be part of every family's starting lineup," executive producer Michael Levitt said in a press release.

The Stanley Cup Finals will take place in June. Playoffs began April 19.

The Stanley Pup follows the 21st annual Puppy Bowl in February, which coincided with Super Bowl LIX, the National Football League championship game.

