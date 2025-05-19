Trending
Entertainment News
May 19, 2025 / 2:41 PM

Meghan Markle shares collage on 7th wedding anniversary with Prince Harry

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

May 19 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle is honoring her love for Prince Harry as the couple celebrates seven years of marriage.

The duchess of Sussex shared a collage of photographs in an Instagram post Monday.

The photos appear to be pinned to a bulletin board and include images of the couple embracing, standing together in the rain, and gazing lovingly at one another. There are also images of the couple's children -- Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," Markle wrote in her caption. "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story -- we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"

Markle, 43, recently launched With Love, Meghan on Netflix, and the show was renewed in March for a sophomore season.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate 7th wedding anniversary: a look back

Prince Harry (L), duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, leave St. George's Chapel by carriage after their royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stitch visits Disneyland ahead of 'Lilo & Stitch' release
Movies // 29 minutes ago
Stitch visits Disneyland ahead of 'Lilo & Stitch' release
May 19 (UPI) -- Stitch is visiting Disneyland ahead of the live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch" arriving in theaters Friday.
'Sesame Street' moves to Netflix for new season, previous episodes
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sesame Street' moves to Netflix for new season, previous episodes
May 19 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" is moving its library of episodes to Netflix. Season 56 will air simultaneously on the streamer and on PBS and PBS Kids, the show announced Monday.
Ariana Grande is abducted by aliens in 'Supernatural' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Ariana Grande is abducted by aliens in 'Supernatural' music video
May 19 (UPI) -- Pop icon Ariana Grande released a music video Monday for "Supernatural," a song featured on her "Eternal Sunshine" album.
The Weeknd supports Tom Cruise at 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' premiere
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
The Weeknd supports Tom Cruise at 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' premiere
May 19 (UPI) -- The Weeknd joined Tom Cruise at the New York premiere of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" ahead of the film's wide release Friday.
NHL Stanley Pup to return with 32 adoptable dogs
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
NHL Stanley Pup to return with 32 adoptable dogs
May 19 (UPI) -- The National Hockey League's "Stanley Pup" will return June 6 with 32 adoptable dogs. Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser and other stars will take part in the event.
Little Mix alum Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins at 31 weeks
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Little Mix alum Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins at 31 weeks
May 19 (UPI) -- Jesy Nelson, a singer and former member of British girl group Little Mix, has given birth to twins at 31 weeks. She said the newborns are "healthy and fighting strong."
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
TV // 6 hours ago
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
May 19 (UPI) -- "American Idol" named its Season 23 winner following performances by finalists Jamal Roberts, John Foster and Breanna Nix.
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
May 19 (UPI) -- "Law & Order: SVU" icon Mariska Hargitay shares in a new documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological father like she and the world have long believed.
Famous birthdays for May 19: Pete Townshend, JoJo Siwa
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 19: Pete Townshend, JoJo Siwa
May 19 (UPI) -- Musician Pete Townshend turns 80 and TV personality JoJo Siwa turns 22, among the famous birthdays for May 19.
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
TV // 20 hours ago
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
May 18 (UPI) -- Six-time Emmy-winner Stanley Tucci told UPI his cooking and travel shows have opened up his world and changed his life.

Trending Stories

Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
Famous birthdays for May 19: Pete Townshend, JoJo Siwa
Famous birthdays for May 19: Pete Townshend, JoJo Siwa

Follow Us