Entertainment News
May 19, 2025 / 9:07 AM

Little Mix alum Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins at 31 weeks

By Jessica Inman
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Louise Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix, from left to right, arrive at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018. Nelson recently gave birth to twins. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI
1 of 3 | Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Louise Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix, from left to right, arrive at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018. Nelson recently gave birth to twins. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Jesy Nelson, a singer and former member of British girl group Little Mix, welcomed twins at 31 weeks and five days, she announced on Instagram Sunday.

She and boyfriend Zion Foster are now parents to daughters Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.

Nelson had been in the hospital since March after complications that arose because the twins were sharing a placenta. She said Sunday that the newborns, who are now in NICU, are "healthy and fighting strong."

"So... Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus five days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!" she said in her Instagram post. "We've never felt more in love."

The singer stepped away from Little Mix, which also included Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall, in 2020, noting that "the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations is very hard."

"I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make happy," she said at the time.

The group, which was created on The X Factor U.K. in 2011, decided to press pause on their work together in 2022.

