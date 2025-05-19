Famous birthdays for May 19: Pete Townshend, JoJo Siwa

May 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611
-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795
-- American-born British MP Nancy Astor in 1879
-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881
-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890
-- Civil rights leader Malcolm X in 1925
-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925
-- Writer Lorraine Hansberry in 1930
-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934
-- Actor/TV personality David Hartman in 1935 (age 90)
-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 86)
-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941
-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944
-- Musician Pete Townshend (Who) in 1945 (age 80)
-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant in 1946
-- Actor/model/musician Grace Jones in 1948 (age 77)
-- College Football Hall of Fame member Archie Manning in 1949 (age 76)
-- Musician Joey Ramone in 1951
-- Musician Phil Rudd (AC/DC) in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor/former first son Steven Ford in 1956 (age 69)
-- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Polly Walker in 1966 (age 59)
-- Actor Jason Gray-Stanford in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Israel Houghton in 1971 (age 54)
-- Musician Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) in 1972 (age 53)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Kevin Garnett in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician James Richardson (MGMT) in 1983 (age 42)
-- Comedian Michael Che in 1983 (age 42)
-- Actor Eric Lloyd in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 38)
-- Disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern in 1987
-- Musician/actor Lainey Wilson in 1992 (age 33)
-- Musician Sam Smith in 1992 (age 33)
-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 33)
-- DJ Marshmello in 1992 (age 33)
-- TV personality/musician/dancer JoJo Siwa in 2003 (21)