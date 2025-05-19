Entertainment News
May 19, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 19: Pete Townshend, JoJo Siwa

By UPI Staff
Pete Townshend arrives on the red carpet at the 77th annual Tony Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 16 in New York City. The musician turns 80 on May 19. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Pete Townshend arrives on the red carpet at the 77th annual Tony Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 16 in New York City. The musician turns 80 on May 19.

May 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611

-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795

-- American-born British MP Nancy Astor in 1879

-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881

-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890

-- Civil rights leader Malcolm X in 1925

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925

-- Writer Lorraine Hansberry in 1930

-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934

-- Actor/TV personality David Hartman in 1935 (age 90)

-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 86)

-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944

-- Musician Pete Townshend (Who) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant in 1946

-- Actor/model/musician Grace Jones in 1948 (age 77)

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Archie Manning in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Joey Ramone in 1951

-- Musician Phil Rudd (AC/DC) in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor/former first son Steven Ford in 1956 (age 69)

-- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in 1964 (age 61)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Polly Walker in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Jason Gray-Stanford in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Israel Houghton in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Kevin Garnett in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician James Richardson (MGMT) in 1983 (age 42)

-- Comedian Michael Che in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Eric Lloyd in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 38)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern in 1987

-- Musician/actor Lainey Wilson in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Sam Smith in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 33)

-- DJ Marshmello in 1992 (age 33)

-- TV personality/musician/dancer JoJo Siwa in 2003 (21)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

