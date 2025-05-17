Entertainment News
May 17, 2025 / 9:43 AM

Julia Roberts mourning the death of her dog Myrtle

By Karen Butler
Actress Julia Roberts is mourning the death of her 19-year-old dog, Myrtle. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Actress Julia Roberts is mourning the death of her 19-year-old dog, Myrtle. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts has announced the death of her beloved dog.

"Our Myrtle. A Legend. 2006-2025," the 57-year-old star captioned a photo of her late pet enjoying a sunbeam on a picnic blanket in an Instagram post Friday.

Roberts' husband Danny Moder posted on his own account a close-up of Myrtle's face, writing: "The definition of Fierce Loyalty, even if she bit the pizza man once. RIP Mytlle...aka Myrtle Von Mertzenberger."

Roberts and Moder are the parents of 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 17-year-old Henry.

Friends icon Jennifer Aniston offered her condolences in the comments section of Roberts' post: "I'm so so sorry. I love you all and always here."

