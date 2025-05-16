Trending
May 16, 2025 / 9:28 AM

Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles attend Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch

By Jessica Inman
Olivia Dunne, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day, Salma Hayek and Lauren Chan, from left to right, arrive on the red carpet to celebrate the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Olivia Dunne, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day, Salma Hayek and Lauren Chan, from left to right, arrive on the red carpet to celebrate the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Cover models Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan attended the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party Thursday.

The event took place at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City.

Actress Hayek, 58, wore a long black dress with beaded detailing.

Olympic gymnast Chiles, 24, wore a one-shoulder black dress with cutouts, while Chan sported a black halter dress with a plunging neckline. Dunne, 22, wore white.

Other attendees of note included Sunisa Lee, Jordan's teammate on the U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics team, who also appears as a model in the new issue.

Hayek previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she seriously considered backing out of modeling for the cover.

"At the beginning I was petrified..." she told Fallon. "I tried to get out of it. I did. I became a diva."

Left to right, cover models Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek and Lauren Chan arrive on the red carpet to celebrate the launch of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at the at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 15, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

