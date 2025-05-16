May 16 (UPI) -- Cover models Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan attended the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party Thursday.

The event took place at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City.

Actress Hayek, 58, wore a long black dress with beaded detailing.

Olympic gymnast Chiles, 24, wore a one-shoulder black dress with cutouts, while Chan sported a black halter dress with a plunging neckline. Dunne, 22, wore white.

Other attendees of note included Sunisa Lee, Jordan's teammate on the U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics team, who also appears as a model in the new issue.

Hayek previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she seriously considered backing out of modeling for the cover.

"At the beginning I was petrified..." she told Fallon. "I tried to get out of it. I did. I became a diva."

