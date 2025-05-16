Google celebrates May's last half moon with new Doodle

Google released a new Doodle Friday. Screenshot courtesy of Google

May 16 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the final half moon of May.

The search engine released a new Doodle on Friday.

The image hovering just over Google's search bar shows a winking moon that is half illuminated, half in shadow, and surrounded by cards depicting various lunar phases.

"You'll be over the (half) moon about this latest iteration of the Rise of the Half Moon game series," the search engine said.

When users click the Doodle, they are taken to an interactive game, where players "must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points."

May's moon is known as the "Flower Moon," Google said.