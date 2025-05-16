Trending
Entertainment News
May 16, 2025 / 8:42 AM

Google celebrates May's last half moon with new Doodle

By Jessica Inman
Google released a new Doodle Friday. Screenshot courtesy of Google
May 16 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the final half moon of May.

The search engine released a new Doodle on Friday.

The image hovering just over Google's search bar shows a winking moon that is half illuminated, half in shadow, and surrounded by cards depicting various lunar phases.

"You'll be over the (half) moon about this latest iteration of the Rise of the Half Moon game series," the search engine said.

When users click the Doodle, they are taken to an interactive game, where players "must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points."

May's moon is known as the "Flower Moon," Google said.

Latest Headlines

Jin of BTS releases new EP, 'Don't Say You Love Me' music video
Music // 40 minutes ago
Jin of BTS releases new EP, 'Don't Say You Love Me' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is back with new music. The member of K-pop boy band BTS released the EP "Echo" and a music video for "Don't Say You Love Me" on Friday.
Cedric the Entertainer to host 'Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition'
TV // 1 hour ago
Cedric the Entertainer to host 'Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition'
May 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Cedric the Entertainer has signed on to host the CBS special, "The Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition."
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
TV // 1 hour ago
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
May 16 (UPI) -- George Clooney's "Good Night, and Good Luck" play, an ode to old-school, broadcast journalism, is set to air on CNN.
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cast navigated complex death traps
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cast navigated complex death traps
LOS ANGELES, May 16 (UPI) -- The stars and directors of "Final Destination: Bloodlines," in theaters Friday, spoke to UPI about how they pulled off the film's macabre chain reactions.
Alexander Skarsgard relates to the socially awkward cyborg in 'Murderbot'
TV // 4 hours ago
Alexander Skarsgard relates to the socially awkward cyborg in 'Murderbot'
NEW YORK, May 15 (UPI) -- "Succession," "Big Little Lies" and "True Blood" alum Alexander Skarsgard told UPI he had no trouble relating to the partly organic, titular security unit cyborg he plays in "Murderbot."
Famous birthdays for May 16: Krist Novoselic, Melanie Lynskey
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 16: Krist Novoselic, Melanie Lynskey
May 16 (UPI) -- Musician Krist Novoselic turns 60 and actor Melanie Lynskey turns 48, among the famous birthdays for May 16.
Singer Chris Brown arrested in Britain over alleged 2023 assault
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Singer Chris Brown arrested in Britain over alleged 2023 assault
May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain said they have arrested and charged American R&B singer Chris Brown with grievous bodily harm with intent stemming from an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023.
Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos celebrate birth of son
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos celebrate birth of son
May 16 (UPI) -- Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's second daughter, and her husband, Michael Boulos, announced the birth of their first child, a boy, on Thursday.
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
TV // 11 hours ago
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Michaela Watkins and Lauren Weedman spoke to UPI about their roles in the latest episodes of "Hacks" Season 4, on Max Thursdays, and how they address Hollywood sexism.
Korean romantic drama 'Tastefully Yours' hits top Netflix global charts
TV // 14 hours ago
Korean romantic drama 'Tastefully Yours' hits top Netflix global charts
May 15 (UPI) -- The food-themed romantic drama South Korean series "Tastefully Yours" has entered the Netflix global charts upon its debut Monday, according to streaming data-tracking firm Flixpatrol.

