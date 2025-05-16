"Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum" #1 cover by Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran. The five-issue Black Label series goes on sale Aug. 13. Photo courtesy of DC Comics

May 16 (UPI) -- DC Comics announced on Friday a new five-issue Black Label series titled Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum.

The series, which will begin on Aug. 13, will follow Superman as four new Kryptonites are discovered in deep space.

The Man of Steel must discover what effect these new Kryptonites have on him with the help of Batman. Kryptonite is Superman's main weakness, a material from his home planet of Krypton.

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum hails from W. Maxwell Prince, Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran, the creative team behind the Eisner Award - nominated Ice Cream Man from Image Comics.

"Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum is a story about new types of Kryptonite, and the effect those new types have on Kal-El and his world," said DC group editor Paul Kaminski.

"The series offers an opportunity to unleash the acclaimed Ice Cream Man creative team on the DCU, with episodic tales that play with storytelling styles. These tales are often warped, suspenseful and occasionally horrific, and lean into the rich stylings of the silver age Superman franchise," Kaminski continued.

Black Label is a DC Comics imprint that feature standalone stories for a more mature audience.

DC Comics and Warner Bros. will be releasing the new Superman film from director James Gunn in theaters on July 11. David Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.