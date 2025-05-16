Trending
Entertainment News
May 16, 2025 / 2:00 PM

DC Comics announces new series 'Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum'

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
"Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum" #1 cover by Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran. The five-issue Black Label series goes on sale Aug. 13. Photo courtesy of DC Comics
"Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum" #1 cover by Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran. The five-issue Black Label series goes on sale Aug. 13. Photo courtesy of DC Comics

May 16 (UPI) -- DC Comics announced on Friday a new five-issue Black Label series titled Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum.

The series, which will begin on Aug. 13, will follow Superman as four new Kryptonites are discovered in deep space.

The Man of Steel must discover what effect these new Kryptonites have on him with the help of Batman. Kryptonite is Superman's main weakness, a material from his home planet of Krypton.

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum hails from W. Maxwell Prince, Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran, the creative team behind the Eisner Award - nominated Ice Cream Man from Image Comics.

"Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum is a story about new types of Kryptonite, and the effect those new types have on Kal-El and his world," said DC group editor Paul Kaminski.

"The series offers an opportunity to unleash the acclaimed Ice Cream Man creative team on the DCU, with episodic tales that play with storytelling styles. These tales are often warped, suspenseful and occasionally horrific, and lean into the rich stylings of the silver age Superman franchise," Kaminski continued.

Black Label is a DC Comics imprint that feature standalone stories for a more mature audience.

DC Comics and Warner Bros. will be releasing the new Superman film from director James Gunn in theaters on July 11. David Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jessie J releases 'Living My Best Life' single, 'nostalgic' music video
Music // 3 minutes ago
Jessie J releases 'Living My Best Life' single, 'nostalgic' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- Jessie J dropped "Living My Best Life," the second single from her forthcoming album, and a visualizer for the song on Friday.
'Mickey 17' to stream May 23 on HBO Max
Movies // 52 minutes ago
'Mickey 17' to stream May 23 on HBO Max
May 16 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Friday that "Mickey 17" will stream on Max beginning May 23. The film hails from "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho and stars Robert Pattinson.
Linkin Park releases 'Let You Fade' single, 'From Zero' deluxe edition
Music // 1 hour ago
Linkin Park releases 'Let You Fade' single, 'From Zero' deluxe edition
May 16 (UPI) -- Linkin Park released "Let You Fade," a new single from the deluxe edition of the band's album "From Zero."
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' to end with Season 5 after major Season 4 death
TV // 1 hour ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' to end with Season 5 after major Season 4 death
May 16 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" will conclude with Season 5 after a major character's death in the Season 4 finale, which premiered at midnight Friday. Shameik Moore joins the Season 5 cast.
Rihanna visits Smurf Village in 'Friend of Mine' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Rihanna visits Smurf Village in 'Friend of Mine' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- Rihanna released a music video for "Friend of Mine," her song for the "Smurfs" movie, Friday. The singer voices Smurfette in the new film.
Lisa, Tyla heat up in 'When I'm with You' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Lisa, Tyla heat up in 'When I'm with You' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- Thai singer and Blackpink member Lisa teamed teamed up with South African music artist Tyla on a music video for their song "When I'm with You."
The Weeknd performs, talks Tom Cruise connection on 'Tonight'
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd performs, talks Tom Cruise connection on 'Tonight'
May 16 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, performed and discussed Tom Cruise's influence on his career on "The Tonight Show" Thursday. The music artist, 35, sang "Baptized in Fear" and "Open Hearts."
Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles attend Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles attend Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch
May 16 (UPI) -- Cover models Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan attended the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party Thursday.
Jin of BTS releases new EP, 'Don't Say You Love Me' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Jin of BTS releases new EP, 'Don't Say You Love Me' music video
May 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is back with new music. The member of K-pop boy band BTS released the EP "Echo" and a music video for "Don't Say You Love Me" on Friday.
Google celebrates May's last half moon with new Doodle
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Google celebrates May's last half moon with new Doodle
May 16 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the final half moon of May with a new Doodle released Friday.

Trending Stories

Sarah Michelle Gellar introduces 'Buffy' revival's new slayer
Sarah Michelle Gellar introduces 'Buffy' revival's new slayer
Salma Hayek says she 'tried to get out of' SI swimsuit issue shoot
Salma Hayek says she 'tried to get out of' SI swimsuit issue shoot
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
Lisa, Tyla heat up in 'When I'm with You' music video
Lisa, Tyla heat up in 'When I'm with You' music video
Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson to perform at American Music Awards
Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson to perform at American Music Awards

Follow Us