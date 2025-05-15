Trending
Entertainment News
May 15, 2025 / 9:41 AM

Salma Hayek says she 'tried to get out of' SI swimsuit issue shoot

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Salma Hayek talked about modeling for the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated on "Tonight" Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Salma Hayek talked about modeling for the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated on "Tonight" Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Salma Hayek says she "tried to get out of" modeling for the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The Mexican American actress, 58, opened up about the experience on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

"I thought I was being punked," she said of being approached for the cover. "It was so surreal."

"At the beginning I was petrified," she added before singing, "First I was afraid, I was petrified," in a nod to Gloria Gaynor's 1978 hit "I Will Survive."

"I tried to get out of it. I did. I became a diva," she said.

Her publicist ultimately told her to "give it up" and follow through because the shoot was just around the corner.

After arriving on locale in Mexico, however, Hayek learned the airline had lost her suitcase containing her bathing suits, creams and medications.

"It was not a good night," she told Fallon. "And then, you know, all of a sudden, the first picture, a whale jumped behind us, and we're in Mexico and I said, 'You know what? Give me Bad Bunny, we're gonna do this. And I'm gonna love it.'"

Other cover models include Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, former gymnast Olivia Dunne, and model Lauren Chan.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billie Eilish reacts to criticism of her 'trash' Met Gala look: 'I wasn't even there!'
Music // 9 minutes ago
Billie Eilish reacts to criticism of her 'trash' Met Gala look: 'I wasn't even there!'
May 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish responded to criticism of her Met Gala look, noting that she did not even attend the May 5 event. The singer said photos of her at the gala were fake AI images.
FKA twigs announces 'Eusexua' tour dates after visa issues
Music // 1 hour ago
FKA twigs announces 'Eusexua' tour dates after visa issues
May 15 (UPI) -- FKA twigs shared updated "Eusexua" concert dates on Instagram Wednesday after previously cancelling the tour due to visa issues.
Netflix renews 'Diplomat' for Season 4
TV // 3 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Diplomat' for Season 4
May 15 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its political drama, "The Diplomat," for Season 4.
HBO streaming service changing back from Max to HBO Max
TV // 3 hours ago
HBO streaming service changing back from Max to HBO Max
May 15 (UPI) -- HBO has announced that the name of its streaming service is changing back from Max to HBO Max this summer.
Famous birthdays for May 15: David Krumholtz, Jasper Johns
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 15: David Krumholtz, Jasper Johns
May 15 (UPI) -- Actor David Krumholtz turns 47 and artist Jasper Johns turns 95, among the famous birthdays for May 15.
'Big Brother' Season 27 to have 90-minute premiere July 10
TV // 18 hours ago
'Big Brother' Season 27 to have 90-minute premiere July 10
May 14 (UPI) -- "Big Brother" will return for Season 27 in July, CBS Entertainment announced Wednesday. Julie Chen Moonves will host the new season.
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' still thrills after slow start
Movies // 18 hours ago
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' still thrills after slow start
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," starring Tom Cruise and in theaters May 23, gets bogged down by convoluted plot machinations, but the thrills in the second half are undeniable.
'Bridgerton' is renewed for Seasons 5, 6
TV // 19 hours ago
'Bridgerton' is renewed for Seasons 5, 6
May 14 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" will return for at least two more debutante seasons. Netflix announced Wednesday that the series has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.
Teyana Taylor negotiates with Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry's 'Straw' trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Teyana Taylor negotiates with Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry's 'Straw' trailer
May 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Tyler Perry's upcoming film, "Straw," starring Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor and Sherri Shepherd.
'Wicked' to return to theaters June 4 for single night
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Wicked' to return to theaters June 4 for single night
May 14 (UPI) -- "Wicked" is returning to theaters for a single night to coincide with the release of the sequel's trailer. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Trending Stories

'Big Brother' Season 27 to have 90-minute premiere July 10
'Big Brother' Season 27 to have 90-minute premiere July 10
'Bridgerton' is renewed for Seasons 5, 6
'Bridgerton' is renewed for Seasons 5, 6
Teyana Taylor negotiates with Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry's 'Straw' trailer
Teyana Taylor negotiates with Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry's 'Straw' trailer
Famous birthdays for May 15: David Krumholtz, Jasper Johns
Famous birthdays for May 15: David Krumholtz, Jasper Johns
'Smurfs' trailer features Rihanna song 'Friend of Mine'
'Smurfs' trailer features Rihanna song 'Friend of Mine'

Follow Us