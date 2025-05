Famous birthdays for May 15: David Krumholtz, Jasper Johns

1 of 2 | David Krumholtz attends the 29th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 14, 2024. The actor turns 47 on May 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Writer L. Frank Baum in 1856

-- Chemist Pierre Curie in 1859

-- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860

-- Writer Katherine Anne Porter in 1890

-- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905

-- Musician Eddy Arnold in 1918

-- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 95)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 89)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937

-- Musician Trini Lopez in 1937

-- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940

-- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 85)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Chazz Palminteri in 1952 (age 73)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 72)

-- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Melle Mel (Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five) in 1961 (age 64)

-- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 58)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 56)

File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

-- Actor Russell Hornsby in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor David Krumholtz in 1978 (age 47)

-- Zara Tindall, equestrian/British royal, in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Alexandra Breckenridge in 1982 (age 43)

-- Tennis legend Andy Murray in 1987 (age 38)

-- Musician Haerin (NewJeans) in 2006 (age 19)