May 14, 2025 / 9:09 AM

'The Bear,' 'Only Murders' stars attend Disney upfront

By Jessica Inman
"Only Murders in the Building" stars Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, from left to right, attend the Disney Upfront on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | "Only Murders in the Building" stars Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, from left to right, attend the Disney Upfront on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White and and Only Murders in the Building actress Selena Gomez were among the stars to attend the Disney Upfront presentation Tuesday.

The event took place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

White was joined by co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The actors portray characters on The Bear, a comedy drama on Hulu that follows Carmy (White), as he transforms his family sandwich shop into a restaurant. The series is widely acclaimed, earning various honors on the awards circuit.

Gomez, who portrays Mabel on Only Murders, attended the upfront with co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The series follows the trio as they start a podcast dedicated to unraveling the truth behind a mysterious death in their apartment building. Season 4 featured a star-studded cast that included Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria and Melissa McCarthy. Renee Zellweger is set to join in Season 5.

Gomez wore a fitted black dress, while Short sported a navy suit and Martin wore a burnt orange suit.

Sydney Chandler, who stars in the upcoming series series Alien: Earth, was also in attendance. She wore a black suit with a loose tie and heels.

Disney's Zombies franchise was represented by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who portray a zombie and his cheerleader girlfriend, along with Malachi Barton and Freya Skye.

Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson, who star in Ryan Murphy's upcoming series All's Fair, were also in attendance. The series, which also stars Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts, follows a group of women lawyers who run a boutique firm.

Disney offers a Disney+ and Hulu bundle that gives subscribers access to both streaming services.

