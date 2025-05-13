May 13 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins and Jools Lebron were among the Webby Special Achievement honorees at the 29th annual Webby Awards on Monday.

Actress and comedian Ilana Glazer hosted the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Snoop Dogg was named Webby Entrepreneur of the Year for the ways he "continues to reshape digital culture at the intersection of music, innovation and commerce," according to a press release.

Goggins, an actor known for Fallout and The White Lotus Season 3, received the Webby Best Actor Award for portraying characters "that have transcended the streaming format to influence Internet culture at-large."

"Break bread or fake dead," Snoop Dogg said in his 5-word acceptance speech.

"If it happens, be grateful," Goggins said.

Other Special Achievement winners included Amelia Dimoldenberg, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Jools Lebron, Marcell Hernandez, The MeidasTouch Podcast and Dr. Fei-Fei Li. Lebron received the Webby Crush the Internet award for her viral "very demure, very mindful" TikTok video.

"The Webby Awards celebrates the incredible diversity and global reach of the Internet. This year's winners represent a masterclass of creative and innovation. They've harnessed the power of the Internet to drive change, spark conversations and connect us in new ways. With the introduction of new categories, these creators are being recognized for shaping the future of the digital world," said Webby media Group executive director Jesse Feister in a statement.

Ilana Glazer walks the red carpet at Webby Awards