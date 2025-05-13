Trending
Entertainment News
May 13, 2025 / 10:02 AM

Ilana Glazer hosts Webby Awards honoring Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Ilana Glazer arrives on the red carpet at the Webby Awards Monday. Glazer hosted the ceremony honoring Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins, Jools Lebron and more. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ilana Glazer arrives on the red carpet at the Webby Awards Monday. Glazer hosted the ceremony honoring Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins, Jools Lebron and more. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins and Jools Lebron were among the Webby Special Achievement honorees at the 29th annual Webby Awards on Monday.

Actress and comedian Ilana Glazer hosted the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Snoop Dogg was named Webby Entrepreneur of the Year for the ways he "continues to reshape digital culture at the intersection of music, innovation and commerce," according to a press release.

Goggins, an actor known for Fallout and The White Lotus Season 3, received the Webby Best Actor Award for portraying characters "that have transcended the streaming format to influence Internet culture at-large."

"Break bread or fake dead," Snoop Dogg said in his 5-word acceptance speech.

"If it happens, be grateful," Goggins said.

Other Special Achievement winners included Amelia Dimoldenberg, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Jools Lebron, Marcell Hernandez, The MeidasTouch Podcast and Dr. Fei-Fei Li. Lebron received the Webby Crush the Internet award for her viral "very demure, very mindful" TikTok video.

"The Webby Awards celebrates the incredible diversity and global reach of the Internet. This year's winners represent a masterclass of creative and innovation. They've harnessed the power of the Internet to drive change, spark conversations and connect us in new ways. With the introduction of new categories, these creators are being recognized for shaping the future of the digital world," said Webby media Group executive director Jesse Feister in a statement.

Ilana Glazer walks the red carpet at Webby Awards

Host Ilana Glazer arrives on the red carpet at the 29th annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 12, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michelle Pfeiffer's 'Oh. What. Fun.' gets teaser, December release date
Movies // 4 minutes ago
Michelle Pfeiffer's 'Oh. What. Fun.' gets teaser, December release date
May 13 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "Oh. What. Fun.," a Christmas movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones and Chloë Grace Moretz that arrives Dec. 3.
Maren Morris performs, explains 'Dreamsicle' album title on 'Tonight'
Music // 10 minutes ago
Maren Morris performs, explains 'Dreamsicle' album title on 'Tonight'
May 13 (UPI) -- Megan Morris performed a new song and discussed her latest album, "Dreamsicle," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Ana de Armas fights against fiery backdrops in final 'Ballerina' trailer
Movies // 28 minutes ago
Ana de Armas fights against fiery backdrops in final 'Ballerina' trailer
May 13 (UPI) -- In a final trailer for the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina," Ana de Armas is seen fighting various foes in dangerous situations. Keanu Reeves also stars.
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
TV // 2 hours ago
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Young Pope" star Jude Law and "We Live in Time" actor Andrew Garfield will portray Siegfried and Roy in "Wild Things," an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
TV // 3 hours ago
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther star.
Famous birthdays for May 13: Stevie Wonder, Brian Geraghty
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 13: Stevie Wonder, Brian Geraghty
May 13 (UPI) -- Musician Stevie Wonder turns 75 and actor Brian Geraghty turns 50, among the famous birthdays for May 13.
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
TV // 14 hours ago
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called "Delphi," which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise.
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
TV // 14 hours ago
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, "Fallout," for Season 3.
'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+
May 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the action-comedy film "Novocaine," starring Jack Quaid, will land on the streaming service Tuesday in the United States and Canada.
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
May 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a final trailer for "F1," featuring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to partner with a hotshot rookie.

Trending Stories

Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31

Follow Us